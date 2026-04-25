5 Most Powerful Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Yuji Can’t Defeat

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, reached its conclusion in September 2024, after the battle against Ryomen Sukuna. The story begins with Yuji Itadori consuming one of Sukuna’s fingers, which turns him into a vessel of the incarnated curse. Sukuna was feared as the strongest sorcerer in history, and even with a fraction of his powers were unimaginable. As the story progressed, Yuji continued to consume more of Sukuna’s powers and even learned his abilities. With his naturally gifted physical abilities and the power of the strongest sorcerer in history, Yuji was able to hold his own even against the most powerful opponents.

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Not only that, but by the end of the story, he gained new abilities thanks to the help of those around him. Ui Ui’s technique allowed him to switch bodies with others and learn their abilities through muscle memory. Additionally, he consumed Death Paintings and learned Blood Manipulation, one of the strongest techniques in the series. Even though Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was a force to be reckoned with, the main story ended without him ever surpassing these five powerful characters.

5) Yuki Tsukumo

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As a special-grade sorcerer, Yuki’s immense power was enough to overwhelm the most powerful villains. Although she fell for Kenjaku’s trickery and was defeated due to his arsenal of Cursed Techniques, her powers can’t be underestimated.

Her innate technique, Star Rage, allows her to grant herself a virtual mass to deliver incredibly powerful attacks. She can also boost her strength with Reverse Cursed Technique and Simple Domain, granting her unimaginable offensive and defensive moves.

4) Kenjaku

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The story reached its conclusion without delving deeper into one of the most crucial antagonists. At the very least, the series revealed enough about his powers to confirm that Yuji in the final arc would be no match against him.

The villain survived for centuries by using his innate technique to switch bodies with other sorcerers, regardless of whether they are alive or dead. After taking over someone’s body, Kenjaku also gains their memories and powers, allowing him to use countless abilities, including the power of the special grade sorcerer Suguru Geto.

3) Yuta Okkotsu

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Yuta’s cursed energy reserves surpass even Satoru Gojo, and his innate ability allows him to copy the techniques of others and enhance them tenfold through his own power. He can also use a limitless range of techniques without limitations thanks to his Domain Expansion.

In just a few months after enrolling in Jujutsu High, he was able to defeat Geto, an experienced special grade sorcerer. Later, Yuta went to Africa to train with Miguel, where he picked up dozens of new techniques and returned stronger than ever.

2) Satoru Gojo

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Gojo’s birth shifted the balance of power, and the Jujutsu world has never been the same since. He is the first Six Eyes user born in his clan after several centuries and can control space at an atomic level thanks to his innate technique.

As the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, Gojo is untouchable in quite a literal sense, due to his ability Infinity, which slows down anything that tries to reach him, whether it’s an attack or a living being.

1) Ryomen Sukuna

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While Sukuna’s powers have always been feared, the final arc of the manga explains why he is considered the strongest sorcerer in history. With his power fully restored and his true form manifested, Sukuna held his own against almost the entire main cast despite getting weakened by Gojo.

He possesses unparalleled knowledge in Jujutsu sorcery and puts it to use thanks to his massive cursed energy reserve, which is twice that of Yuta. Even after the story ended, no character could come close to the power he possessed, and Yuji could never have defeated him without the help of everyone else.

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