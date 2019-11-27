Attack On Titan Scene Shows When Eren’s Friends Met the Outside World

Things aren’t going well for everyone involved in Attack on Titan. Eren Jaeger, who was once thought to be the savior of the remants of humanity within the walls, has proved himself to be just as bad as the nation of Marley if not worse. Seemingly having gone mad, Eren vows that he will use the power of the Founding Titan to kill all of humanity that doesn’t have Eldian blood coursing through their veins. While the most recent chapter of the manga focuses on the results of Eren’s new power, we are also given a flashback of the Survey Corps’ first trip to the technologically advanced nation of Marley.

With Eren and his friends travelling across the sea to experience Marley for the first time and learn more about the nation that they are currently at war with, its clear that the Survey Corps wasn’t entirely ready for what they’d find. While Eren’s father Grisha did write a journal to get them ready for the advanced technology they’d see, it was still hilarious to watch them walk through this brand new society.

When the Corps experiences cars for the first time for example, some of them believe that it they aren’t machines at all but rather horses or cows. It isn’t until Hange sets them straight that they realize a car is in fact a mechanical vehicle, that they realize their mistake, that is until Zoe greets the automobile as if it were sentient. It’s a hilarious scene that undercuts the terror of their current situation.

The members of Eren’s group also have the chance to try ice cream for the first time, experiencing the frozen delicacy and blowing their minds in the process. While they certainly learn about the darker sides of this advanced country, it was still a nice breather to see how the Survey Corps humorously react to this “strange, new world”.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.