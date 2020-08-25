Attack On Titan Reveals Armin's New Wish for the World

✖

Attack On Titan, in the recent chapters of the manga, has really put the character of Armin Arlert through the ringer, presenting some of the most difficult choices that the young soldier, and inheritor of the Colossal Titan's powers, has ever faced and in that, the master tactician has revealed what he is still seeking in the "world outside the walls". Throughout their lives, both Armin and Eren have been searching for a world that isn't plagued by Titans and instead will give them a life of peace, but with new challenges put in their way, this may be a world impossible to find.

Warning! If you haven't read the latest installment of Attack On Titan's manga in chapter 131, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

With Eren Jaeger having decided to create a new world by eradicating everyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins, Armin has been faced with the most difficult decision of his life. Travelling with the new Survey Corps, which is made up of both Eldian and Marleyian soldiers such as Reiner, Annie, and Mikasa, Armin finds himself encountering his former friend Eren in his mind, with the "Attack Titan" having gone mad with the power of the Founding Titan. Travelling aboard a ship, Armin has to struggle with what he must to do to stop the mad reign of his childhood friend.

(Photo: Wit Studio)

In talking with Annie, the Female Titan, Armin reveals that he considers himself a monster, not even taking into consideration the power of the Colossal Titan that lies within himself, discussing the choices he's had to make and the lives he's had to take as a soldier within the Survey Corps. As he reminisces a time when both he and Eren were searching for a new world, he details that what he wants in his life is to find a world that he has yet to encounter, outside of the worlds of Eldia and Marley.

Armin doesn't necessarily break down what he expects this "new world" to be, just that it he wishes that there is still mystery "beyond the walls" waiting to be explored and hopefully, that there won't be a war or Titans that make up a significant portion of it.

What do you think of Armin's quest? Do you believe that Armin will fight Eren Jaeger before the story ends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.