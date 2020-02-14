Attack On Titan Dives Into Armin’s Disturbing Suicide Attempt

Attack On Titan has really prided itself on being able to create nihilistic scenarios. Perhaps there is no better example of this than the most recent chapter of the series with its manga, as Connie, Armin, and Falco find themselves in an exceptionally dark situation. Since Armin has inherited the powers of the Colossal Titan, the young soldier has found himself constantly wondering if it was the right decision to grant him these insane powers. When Armin originally was given the power, it was a decision to either save his life or that of Captain Erwin, with the former being deemed worthy of having his life saved. Now, Armin has tried to take his own life in a particularly gruesome scene.

Warning! We’ll be diving into some deep spoiler territory for the 126th Chapter of Attack On Titan’s manga, so if you’re steering clear of the events of the ongoing story, avoid the rest of this article!

In this particular scene, Armin has traveled alongside Mikasa in order to save the life of Falco, the young Marleyian who has inherited the powers of the Jaw Titan. With Connie, the young member of the Survey Corps, attempting to bring his mother back to her human form, Falco is being tricked into jumping into her mouth in a disturbingly dark, hilarious scene. Connie attempts to sell Falco on the idea that they need to “brush his mother’s giant teeth” and now is the perfect time.

Armin, who is attempting to save Falco, decides to sacrifice his own life and tries to jump into the mouth of Connie’s mother, feeling that he isn’t worthy of the Colossal Titan’s power. Luckily, he is saved by his friends before he undergoes his disturbing suicide attempt and the chapter ends with these members of the Survey Corps deciding to save the world from Eren Jaeger.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.