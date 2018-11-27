‘Attack On Titan’ Teases A Surprising Couple

Attack on Titan may have an end in sight, but the series has a ways to go before its finale goes live. Recently, the story stepped into the start of its last arc, and it seems a surprising couple was just teased. However, it doesn’t look like the pair will be getting together any time soon.

You know, since one of them was just buried and all.

Recently, Attack on Titan went live with its latest chapter, and the update gave readers a look at a rumored romance. Chapter 111 caught up with Gabi Braun and Falco Grice as they continued their time in Paradis. The pair have been taken in by Mr. Blouse without knowing his connection to Sasha, and their friend Kaya has to tell the pair why a strange man is giving their group free food. As far as the girl is concerned, it is all because Nicolo was more than just a friend to her older sister.

“Old sis was Mr. Braun’s daughter and a soldier. Mr. Nicolo, who came to the funeral, said he would treat Mr. Braus to the food he was going to prepare for old sis,” Kaya told the pair.

“I think those two were dating.”

While the chapter doesn’t give explicit confirmation of the relationship, Kaya is pretty observant for her age. The young girl grew close to Sasha after the soldier saved her from being devoured, and Kaya made sure to keep up with her. In the wake of Sasha’s death, the girl has kept to herself, but Kaya seems to understand Nicolo is grieving her sister’s death harder than most.

Of course, fans have long wondered whether Nicolo and Sasha were more than just friends. The pair met after the cook was captured along with his Marleyan team as they scoped out Paradis. Nicolo was given cooking duty, and his cuisine caught the attention to Sasha. The pair’s relationship started off rocky, but Nicolo came to see Eldians differently after falling for Sasha. Now, the boy will only be able to wonder what could have been should Sasha have survived, and it appears Nicolo thinks about it often.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.