Attack on Titan Surprises Fans with a Massive Reunion

Attack on Titan has been busy as of late with its final arc in the manga, and it seems things are getting even more heated. The last moments of the series have been tense to the say the least, and the most recent manga chapter got fans buzzing with a big reunion. And as it turns out, Armin was not expecting to come face to face with a foe from his past.

As fans saw in the most recent chapter of Attack on Titan, Armin took a big hit when a pure Titan gave him some grief. The attack left everyone surprised, but no one was more shocked than Armin when he awoke in his consciousness. Oh, and he just so happened to meet up with Bertholdt while he was there.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Yes, that is right. Armin was reunited with Bertholdt for a hot moment during this recent chapter. The two Colossal Titans locked eyes while Armin was floating through his consciousness, and fans were shocked by how Bertholdt reacted in this short stint.

Armin seems pretty defeated by everything with the war so far, and he realizes how strong Ymir the Founder is. The hero is quick to question whether this is it for his friends, and he is answered with an appearance by Bertholdt. The boy is quiet as he stands before Armin, and Bertholdt sheds a tear before Armin wakes up.

When he awakes, the Paradis heroes are reunited with the Colossal Titan, but it isn't the current one. Bertholdt makes a comeback, and that is when fans are let in on the most dangerous power of the Founding Titan. It seems the leader is able to bring back former power titans, and Eren is willing to abuse this power. But given Bertholdt's reluctance to fight, fans are hoping the former hero runs into issues with this power.

