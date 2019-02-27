‘Attack On Titan’ Creator Embraces Disney With Mickey Mouse Mash Up

Attack on Titan‘s creator has done lots to promote the series, but he’s never turned to the House of Mouse to do so before. Now, Hajime Isayama is leaning into all things Disney to hype Attack on Titan, and his rendition is pretty perfect.

Oh, and he’s not the only one. A slew of manga artists gave their take on Mickey Mouse recently, and their makeovers will make Disney fanatics feel a certain type of way.

Recently, a series of famous Japanese artist gathered to celebrate the Spring Manga Festival. The event was hosted by Kodansha, and the publisher oversees lots of manga as well as Disney-related titles. Naturally, this led several Kodansha artists to go full Disney and bring Mickey Mouse into their titles (via Rocket News).

As for Isayama, the artist gave Mickey a rather major makeover. As you can see above, the Disney mascot is seen sporting a Survey Corps uniform, so he has definitely joined up with Eren Jaeger’s team. Mickey seems to be preparing for battle as he’s wielding two weapons… which are a giant fork and spoon.

Clearly, no one told Ash he was going to need a knife to take down Titans. Maybe Captain Levi will be able to educate the icon otherwise.

As for the event’s other artists, the creator of Air Gear showed up with their own art. Oh! Great drew up Mickey Mouse as a massive mecha, Hikaru Nakamura of Arakawa Under the Bridge penned Mickey and Minnie Mouse at home while the artist behind Knights of Sidonia gave Mickey a darker makeover. Finally, the artist on Chihayafuru drew a group of girls fawning over Pikachu merchandise, but none of the makeovers seem to have gone as viral as Isayama’s rugged take.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

