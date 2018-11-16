‘Attack on Titan’ to Share Final Chapter’s Ending in New Documentary

Attack on Titan has plenty of stories left to share, but its creator does have an end in mind. Hajime Isayama knows exactly where his series is going, and it turns out fans will get to peek that finale way sooner than expected.

Recently, fans learned Attack on Titan‘s creator would be the subject of an upcoming MBS documentary. Isayama will be spotlighted in a short by the network this month, and its first promo promises it will feature a big reveal for the series.

According to translators, the upcoming documentary will reveal the “last panel of the last chapter from the manga.” There is no word on how much of the drawing will be shown or how it will be presented. However, the announcement has got fans geeking out.

Release date: November 18th, 2018

Broadcasting channel: MBS channel

Broadcasting schedule: 11:00 pm (Japan schedule)

For one, if Isayama knows what the final chapter looks like, the artist has gotten a long way with the title. New reports did confirm Attack on Titan is entering its final arc, but it sounds as if Isayama has a full vision fleshed out for the story. The announcement also has fans worried the manga will end sooner than expected, but Kodansha has yet to announce an exact end date for the series yet.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what this final panel will contain. It seems unlikely Isayama would reveal any major spoilers with the drawing, but the artist may shock fans. So, if fans want to be super safe, they should avoid any and all Attack on Titan hashtags starting November 18.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.