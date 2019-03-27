‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Eren’s Darkest Goal Yet

Attack on Titan is not shy about its love of twists. Over the years, the series has given whiplash to fans everywhere because of its plot upsets, and it looks like one of the story’s most unsettling turns floored it not long ago.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan chapter 115 below!

Recently, the latest chapter of Attack on Titan went out, and it made some big reveals about the Eldians. Not only did Zeke get resurrected by a mysterious Titan healer, but fans learned more about his history with Eren. So far, it looks like the half-brothers are in cahoots with one another, and fans were dismayed to hear Eren share his new plan.

“Our old man killed children to ensure that he took the Founding Titan from the King of the Walls. All to win. To win and bring victory to Eldia,” Eren said, referring to his father’s blood past. After the older man was forced to Paradis, he made up a plan to steal the Founding Titan power, and he met his goal after killing anyone who could’ve inherited the power.

“The death of those children allowed us to live.”

Continuing, Eren went on to tell Zeke during a private meeting that his existence has caused nothing but suffering, but he’s not alone in this. To him, the problem is with all Eldians, and he has no problem ensuring the race will die out.

“If Eldians had never been born, none of the residents of this city would have to die as collateral damage in the plan we’re about to carry out. There would’ve been no suffering. No death. Never having to be born in this world is the greatest salvation of all,” the protagonist admits. “I’ll do it. I’ll be the one to put an end to two thousand years of history under Titan rule.”

The flashback sequence ends with Zeke apparently dying, but he is brought back soon enough. The older Titan is revived after an unknown girl visits him in his unconscious and beckons a rogue Titan to help Zeke at the cost of their life. Now, fans are interested to see what will go down with Eren and Zeke meet up again at last, but a good few admit they’ve nearly given up on the former hero thanks to his extremist leanings.

So, what do you make of this plan? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

