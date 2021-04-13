Rent-a-Girlfriend Creator Honors Attack on Titan Finale with Special Sketch

✖

Rent-a-Girlfriend's creator honored Attack on Titan's big manga finale with a special tribute sketch! Hajime Isayama recently brought the nearly twelve year run of the massively popular Attack on Titan manga to an end with Chapter 139 of the series, and it's been a huge occasion for both fans and fellow manga creators as well. Not only is the magazine with the final chapter in it selling out in stores all across Japan, but the fellow creators from Kodansha's library of manga have shown their love to the long running series in honor of that finale.

Rent-a-Girlfriend series creator Reiji Miyamura paid tribute to the fellow Kodansha licensed manga for its finale with a special sketch of Rent-a-Girlfriend's main heroine, Chizuru Mizuhara. But unlike the Chizuru we have seen in that series, this special tribute sketch imagines what it would look like if Chizuru actually had joined the Survey Corps in the Attack on Titan world. Check it out below:

Attack on Titan might have come to an end, but the end is nowhere near for Rent-a-Girlfriend. Not only is the manga selling better than ever these days thanks to the debut of its very first anime adaptation last year, but the anime will soon be returning for a second season of episodes. That first season was so popular that the second was confirmed to be in the works shortly after that first season ended.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the second season of Rent-a-Girlfriend's anime will be making its debut some time next year. While the series has yet to confirm when it actually will be making its return for its second season release, fans are definitely anticipating seeing what comes next. As for Attack on Titan's anime, the final season of the series will actually be returning for a second part next year as well.

Attack on Titan's final season left fans on a pretty big cliffhanger, and while the manga has come to an end, there's still a whole new ending for the series on the horizon when it returns for the final half of its second season next Winter. But what do you think? How did you like Attack on Titan's final chapter? Excited for these two anime to come back next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!