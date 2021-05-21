Attack on Titan Epilogue Answers a Big Question About Mikasa

✖

Attack on Titan answered on big question about Mikasa Ackerman in the special epilogue version of its final chapter. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially brought Attack on Titan's run to an end earlier this Spring, and while the end was received well there were still many lingering questions about how it really came to an end. These questions and mysteries were brought up by Isayama as well, and the creator revealed that the final version of the ending would come with additional pages fleshing out what he could not explore in the Weekly Shonen Magazine release of the series.

The additional pages to Attack on Titan's final chapter have surfaced online, and they reveal how Isayama wanted to better flesh out the ending. One of these additional pages finally answers a major question about Mikasa's headaches as she seemed to get them when resonating with Eren's thoughts when he was using the Founding Titan's power. As it turns out, this was Ymir's doing as well according to the new material.

(Photo: Kodansha)

In the original version of Attack on Titan's final chapter, Eren explained that Mikasa's crucial role in it all was due to Ymir. Ymir had a love for King Fritz, and was thus unable to do what needed to be done to end the power of the Titans once and for all. Seeing herself in that romantic struggle within Mikasa, the two of them had forged a bond as Ymir decided Mikasa would be the one to save them all. Mikasa is then able to confirm this for herself in the new material.

In the extra pages added to the final chapter, Mikasa is seen walking away with Eren's head like in the original version. The difference here however is that Mikasa sees a silhouette of Ymir, and speaks with her. She confirms that Ymir was the one looking into her mind (and causing the headaches with the Founding Titan's power), and opens up about how Ymir's love must have felt like an unending nightmare. But Mikasa also notes that with that love, and with Ymir's eventual children, she was able to have a life as well.

So while this fills in the box of this small detail, this additional bit of the ending gives Mikasa the room for closure that she didn't have in the original version of the ending. But what do you think? How do you feel about Mikasa's ending in the original version compared to this new extended version of the final chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!