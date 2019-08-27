Attack On Titan Meets Super Saiyan Goku in New Fan-Crossover

Eren Jaeger has gone through some crazy transformations in his day. After discovering the ability to transform into the “Attack Titan”, Eren has managed to harden his skin, regenerate his flesh, and even manage to make himself into a wall to clog up any holes that are allowing Titans to eat Eldians. Now however, one fan has decided to go one step further with the protagonist of Attack On Titan by combining the legendary super saiyan power up with Eren’s powerful form.

Reddit User SSJLuxRay gave Eren the ability to cross over to a different franchise, pushing his anger into a blond haired transformation that would clearly make him the most powerful Titan on the block:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Attack On Titan moves closer to its finale, both in manga form and with next year’s fourth and final anime season, Dragon Ball seems to show no signs of stopping any time soon with Dragon Ball Super continuing to create new stories in the manga. Considering the popularity of the latter, we don’t think we’ll have to worry about the franchise ending any time soon, though it would certainly be interesting to see what the finale of Dragon Ball would look like.

What do you think of this fusion between the two colossal anime titans? Who takes home the gold in a battle between Super Saiyan Goku and Eren Jaeger’s Attack Titan form? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.