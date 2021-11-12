New Attack On Titan Merch Gives New Look At Final Episodes

The second half of the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan is set to begin early next year, bringing the war between the Marleyians and Eldians to a close as the power of the Titans, and the world, hangs in the balance. With the first half of the latest episodes coming to an end on quite the cliffhanger, some upcoming merchandise gives us a new look as to how the likes of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Levi, and several other members of the Scout Regiment will look in the last episodes of the dark anime franchise from Hajime Isayama.

Attack On Titan’s manga ended earlier this year, creating a bloody roadmap for the anime adaptation to follow. With the fourth season being switched from Wit Studio to Studio MAPPA for the last episodes for the animation department, viewers witnessed the power struggle shift in some wild new directions as Eren Jaeger not only took the battle directly to the nation of Marley, but proceeded to turn on his own friends in the island of Paradis, opting to join forces with his brother Zeke in order to enact a “Euthanasia Plan,” which would sterilize the Eldians and prospectively bring about the end to the power of the Titans in their world.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the new acrylic stands that give us a new look at some of the biggest characters who are set to take their final bow as the war between the forces of Paradis and the nation of Marley finally enter their final phase in the anime, which is sure to see plenty of casualties along the way:

Hajime Isayama has been tight-lipped regarding whether the mangaka will be making a return to the world of Attack On Titan, though the director’s cut for the final chapter of the manga certainly left the door open for a potential sequel down the line. Regardless, should the anime series follow the events of the manga, expect quite a few conversations springing up amongst fans of the dark franchise as the Scout Regiment faces their biggest challenges to date, from both Marley and the Jaegerists.

What do you think of these new looks at the biggest characters of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.