Attack On Titan Creates Perfect Meme For Reddit Wall Street Drama

Unless you've been living under a rock this past week, you've at least had a cursory knowledge of the current drama that has seen several Reddit users essentially battling stock traders on Wall Street, with one fan attempting to perfectly capture the conflict by hilarious incorporating two of the most iconic moments from Attack On Titan's first and fourth seasons! With the fourth season confirmed to be the last for the dark anime franchise created by Hajime Isayama, it's no surprise to see that the popular series is finding its way into other popular news stories of the time!

With a number of "Redditors" buying stock in companies such as Gamestop and AMC Theaters, as well as pumping funds into the cryptocurrency known as Dogecoin, 2021 has started with a bang, with Attack On Titan attempting to match the intensity of the real world in its latest battles between the Children of Ymir and the nation of Marley! In the latest installment of Attack On Titan's anime, Eren Jaeger has done the impossible and managed to absorb the power of the War Hammer Titan, giving himself a giant power boost as the war against Marley continues thanks to the insane forces of the Survey Corps!

A Reddit User made a hilarious meme that shows off the big differences between the first and fourth seasons of Attack On Titan's anime, while also attempting to capture the events that have seen users of Reddit and Wall Street at odds with one another:

Attack On Titan's anime might just have started the war between Marley and Eldia on the former's shores, but the manga is already full steam ahead on the final battle that is set to wrap the story of the Survey Corps! Based on the history of the franchise, it definitely seems as if there isn't a happy ending waiting for either the Children of Ymir or the soldiers of Marley, as this war has been revealed to not have "good guys" and "bad guys", but rather a collection of soldiers that live in a world of grey.

What do you think of this hilarious meme that tries to capture the Wall Street drama of the day using scenes from Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!