‘Attack on Titan’ Heroes Go Wild With New Animal Plushies

If you had to compare Eren Jaeger to an animal, what would you choose? Does the sprightly hero remind you of a wombat? When lives comes to mind Levi, would you liken him to something similar to a surly snake? There’s too many animals to choose!

Well, you don’t have to give those characters their own zoo-friendly lookalike. Attack on Titan has done it for you already!

Over in Japan, the franchise has teamed up with a special exhibit called MOVE. The event is a limited one that allows visitors to learn about animals on the go (via Crunchyroll). The exhibit uses costumes and interactive exhibits to educate children about animals, and Attack on Titan is showing its support with a plushie line.

You can get your own set of Survey Corps animals at the event or through re-sellers online. The plushies, which can be seen above, give makeovers to four Attack on Titan heroes. Eren looks the most normal as he dresses up like an Asian giant hornet. Mikasa comes in second with her get-up as an osprey.

Armin, however, pulled the short end of the stick. The shy hero was likened to an emperor penguin, so his plushie is wearing a full-on costume. Levi had rotten luck as well since the fearsome soldier was compared to a wolverine. At least his character has sharp teeth…

If you want these limited plushies, you will have to visit the Attack on Titan x MOVE exhibit to get them. The traveling event will also be selling folders of each characters’ animal side, but they are – well – frankly terrifying.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide.

