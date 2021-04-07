Revisiting The Weird World Of Attack On Titan Spin-Offs

Attack On Titan is coming to an end, so we thought we would take the opportunity to explore some of the greatest, and most bizarre, spin-offs that have ever been spawned thanks to the dark anime franchise created by Hajime Isayama. From the likes of anime such as Attack On Titan: Junior High to the live-action movies to North America's take on the story of the Titans, there is plenty to dive into when it comes to the surreal spin-offs of the popular anime franchise without a doubt. Though the fourth and final season has ended its first half, with the second part set to arrive in early 2022, the manga will be releasing its final chapter on April 9th, which is set to tell the final story of the Survey Corps as they attempt to defeat a threat that is a bit too familiar for their liking. While there has been no word of a spin-off or sequel series emerging following the manga's conclusion, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the world revisited in a number of different ways based on the number of spin-offs and adaptations that we've seen in the past. What is your favorite Attack On Titan spin-off? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Attack On Titan: Junior High (Photo: Production IG) Perhaps the most famous of the spin-offs is easily Attack On Titan: Junior High, which takes the familiar heroes and villains of the franchise and places them into a high school setting with a jovial tone and animation style to match. Released in 2015 with twelve episodes of an anime and a manga series to boot, the series takes a decidedly lighter approach to the nihilistic tone of the series from which it was based, instead, having the Titans steal students' lunches. Needless to say, if you're looking to introduce kids to the anime franchise, for whatever reason, this is most likely your best bet.

Detective Armin (Photo: Kodansha) Yet another attempt to tone down the darkness that is found throughout Attack On Titan, a children's book was released in Detective Armin, which put the eventual inheritor of the power of the Colossal Titan into the role of Sherlock Holmes as both her and his friends still dispatch Titans on the regular. Though not getting an anime adaptation like its "cousin" in Attack On Titan Junior High, the book certainly gave fans a crazy new way to experience the franchise created by Hajime Isayama via the children's book that was released last year.

Attack On Titan Anthology (Photo: Kodansha) We couldn't bare to not include Attack On Titan Anthology on the list as it is so deliciously strange and includes some of the biggest names in North American comics trying their hand at the world of the Survey Corps. With creators such as Scott Snyder, Gail Simone, Evan Dorkin, Mike Oeming, Paul Pope, and a handful of others either diving into the world of Attack On Titan directly or attempting to add to the lore of the freakish behemoths, it is definitely interesting to see how other creators are able to weave stories in the world that was formed by mangaka Hajime Isayama.

The Live Action Films (Photo: Toho ) Toho Studios decided to make two feature-length films, both releasing months apart from one another in 2015, that took the basic structure of Attack On Titan as a series, but added new characters and made some huge changes when it came to some of the fundamental parts of the story. Though the movies won't be winning any Academy Awards any time soon, the portrayal of some of the Titans showed how terrifying these behemoths would look like in the real world, giving fans a new way to experience some of the creepiest parts of the series with a new story.