Attack on Titan’s Sasha Returns From The Grave Thanks To Major Manga Artist

Attack on Titan has seen countless characters succumbing to a grisly demise, as the war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley has only continued to get more brutal as the series continues. With Sasha being one of the most shocking deaths of this final season of the anime, a major manga artist has taken the opportunity to resurrect the member of the Scout Regiment with new art as the series is set to come to a close next year in 2023.

Sasha has long been a fan-favorite among the many soldiers in the Scout Regiment, with her introduction becoming a legendary moment in the series as she was chastised during basic training for chomping down on a potato in front of her drill instructor. Unfortunately, Sasha found herself on the receiving end of rifle blast by Gabi during the rescue mission to pick up Eren from Marley, making her death one of the most tragic of the series to date. While Sasha never had the ability to become a Titan herself, she remained a major player in the series and became quite the warrior within the ranks of the Survey Corps of Paradis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kumiko Saiki shared the new art of Attack on Titan’s Sasha on their Official Twitter Account, blending the artistic style of Kageki Shoujo with one of the favorite characters of the Scout Regiment by a large majority of fans that have followed the story of the war between Marley and Paradis since the very beginning:

If this is the first time that you’ve heard about the story of Kageki Shoujo, Funimation offered an official description of the work of Kumiko Saiki:

“At the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts, 5’10” Sarasa Watanabe dreams of joining the prestigious all-female Kouka Acting Troupe.”

Attack on Titan will reportedly end next year with four-hour-long specials, wrapping the story of Eren Jaeger and his friends who have now been put between a rock and a hard place thanks to his genocidal plan.

What do you think of this new take on Sasha? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.