Attack on Titan Cosplay Puts Hilarious Spin on Sasha

✖

One Attack on Titan cosplay has put a hilarious new spin on Sasha! Sasha Blouse is one of the most popular characters to come out of Hajime Isayama's original Bessatsu Shonen Magazine series, and continues to be one of the standouts even as the series is getting ready to come to an end this April. The final season of the anime series might not have been the best showcase for Sasha as a character in general, but her small role in the final season is indeed an important one as it helps to shape the final conflict of the series as a whole.

Sasha Blouse's role in Attack on Titan was to serve as a character that could reliably add a dash of levity to a situation, and with her absence, the final stretch of the series has been more intense than ever as there's not really any more room to play around as Eren and the Survey Corps ready themselves to bring the series to its conclusion through one final battle. But while Sasha might not be providing laughs in the series anymore, she's still providing laughs through cosplay as artist Low Cost Cosplay has put a hilariously budget spin on the fan favorite. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

Attack on Titan has reached its final stretch with both its anime and original manga series release. The original manga release of the series only has two chapters left in its run, and the anime series has reached the final six or so episodes of its shockingly short episode order. There's still quite a lot to cover from the manga's final arc, so fans have been especially curious as the anime appears to be setting up and endgame that might not happen just yet.

It's a curious case considering how long the final conflict itself is that the anime ending in just a few episodes sparks some questions about whether or not it could potentially continue with a future anime release. But what do you think about it? How did you feel about Sasha's role in Attack on Titan's final season? Would you like to see the anime continue with one final release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!