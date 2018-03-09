‘Attack on Titan’ Director On What To Expect From Season 3

The wait for Attack on Titan‘s season three will be over before you know it. Last year, the show returned with season two after a lengthy hiatus, but Wit Studios wasn’t going to make fans wait like that again. Come April, Attack on Titan will return with a brand-new season, and fans are already hyped for the release.

Honestly, they should be. After all, the show’s director seems excited, and he wants to share that enthusiasm with fans.

Recently, Attack on Titan‘s second season was released on Blu-ray by Funimation, and the box set came with some special interviews. One of them was with Tetsuro Araki, the principle director on Attack on Titan. It was there the man teased what fans could expect from season three once it arrived.

“We had wonderful teamwork in Season 2, so we’ll build on that and plunge into Season 3,” Araki said.

“Pay attention to those that are finally revealed to be Titans in Season 2 and how their fates are settled. We want to watch it soon, so I hope you all look forward to it.

Of course, fans will know those characters Araki is referencing here. Attack on Titan‘s latest season confirmed Eren Jaeger was not the only Titan Shifter out there. In fact, some of the boy’s comrades were as well. Reiner and Bertholt revealed themselves to be the Armored and Colossal Titans respectively. Ymir also outed herself as a Titan Shifter, and the girl ended up leaving the Survey Corps after her identity was made public. The gang tried to take Eren hostage after their Titan Shifter statuses went live, but the Paradis military ended up rescuing the protagonist in a climatic bloody battle.

Right now, it isn’t clear how Attack on Titan will keep up with its Titan Shifters, but fans are ready to learn more about their motives. Hopefully, Araki and his team will answer some of their burning questions when the anime returns this summer.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

