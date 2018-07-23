‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Features Eren’s Grossest Moment Yet

Attack on Titan has officially begun its third season, and while the ending teases a major shift for the series going forward, fans’ first impression of the third season was much grosser.

The third season kicks off with another Hange experiment, which leaves Eren’s face the grossest fans have seen in a while.

Hange’s testing more of Eren’s Titan abilities, but Eren can’t seem to hold the Titan form very long. When he crumbles, Hange become irritated at the outcome and hurriedly rips Eren’s body out of the Titan when his limp body doesn’t give her a signal.

Given Eren is still mid-Titan transformation at this stage, because he can’t seem to muster enough strength to transform completely, this leads to the gross result of Hange pulling Eren out and simultaneously ripping off his face at the same time.

Because Eren’s unconscious, he doesn’t feel his face tearing apart at the seams. Hange wants to record how his face looks, but this angers Mikasa and she cuts him away from the fading Titan body. This leaves Eren without a face, empty eye sockets, and looking grosser than ever before. It was sure a way to open a season.

Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

The first episode of the season originally premiered during Anime Expo and a limited run in theaters to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.