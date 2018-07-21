‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Teases Opening Theme

Attack on Titan‘s third season premiere is upon us, and most fans have been wondering what kind of opening theme the third season would have since the anime has a past full of great ones.

Now thanks to X Japan member YOSHIKI (who’s solely credited for theme along with HYDE), fans have a taste of what’s to come with this new teaser featuring the new opening theme “Red Swan” from YOSHIKI featuring HYDE.

Attack on Titan is officially scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan. During its panel at Anime Expo 2018, the series previously confirmed an upcoming simulcast on Crunchyroll, but now fans can find the series being released on Hulu as well. Like on Crunchyroll, the series will be available in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan.

If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

The first episode of the season premiered during Anime Expo and a limited run in theaters to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.