‘Attack On Titan’ Animator Shares Surprising Season 3 Update

The countdown to Attack on Titan season three is here, and fans are ready to see what the anime has in store for them. Next month, Wit Studios will release the show’s third season, but it looks like there’s still a good amount of work to be done on the anime. Just ask Nakamura Ryosuke.

Over on Twitter, the well-known animator opened up about his work on the new season of Attack on Titan. Nakamura posted a message on social media informing fans that his work on the anime will start in July. It is not clear when in July the animator will get to work, but Nakamura says he will do his part on the season three opening then (via SNK News).

Of course, fans are feeling a bit confused by the last-minute schedule. Attack on Titan season three is set to debut worldwide in late July. If production on the new opening hasn’t started yet, the schedule to get it done before the season three premiere will be tight. Of course, it could be that Nakamura’s work is the only thing missing, but that hole bodes poorly the season’s early premieres.

For those who don’t know, Attack on Titan season three will make landfall at the beginning of July for lucky fans. The anime will debut its first episode at Anime Expo, so scores of fans will get to see the premiere on July 8. Funimation will then bring the premiere to U.S. theaters on July 10 and 11, so there is a chance Wit Studios will keep its new opening hidden during these foreign premieres. Attack on Titan‘s third season may not be ready to share its latest opening until the anime hits TV on July 22. If you want to check out these premiere events for yourself, you can look up participating theaters and showtimes through Funimation.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan to come back with this new season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!