‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2 Shares Intense New Poster

Attack on Titan’s third season went on hiatus after the series aired its 49th episode last October, and fans have been especially anxious for the season to return since it’s going to be loaded with some of the most intense moments so far.

Teasing some of these intense moments in the coming Part 2 return is a new visual for the series. It’s packed to the brim with characters going to battle, and you can check it out for yourself below.

“Attack on Titan” S3 2nd-cour anime key visual (episodes #50-59). It’ll premiere on April 28th https://t.co/txTghrUul8 pic.twitter.com/6A6wuOESRS — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 8, 2019

Season 3 Part 2 of the anime series is currently on track to premiere April 28 in Japan, and the title for it’s return episode is “The Town Where Everything Began.” This shares a name with a pretty monumental chapter in the original manga where Eren and the rest of the military begin their fierce battle with Reiner and the Titans in order to retake Wall Maria.

The poster for this teases the return of fierce Titan battles, but fans have been especially worried for Levi considering his bloody visage in this poster. Nevertheless, the third season’s return is going to be a big return to the fan-favorite Titan action after the first half’s political turmoil and plot.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

