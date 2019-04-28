Watch Attack on Titan’s Season 3 Part 2 Opening, Ending Here

Attack on Titan has finally returned for the second half of its huge third season, and things are already getting off to an intense start as the battle to retake Wall Maria from the Titans has begun. Fans have been waiting for the rest of the third season ever since it went on hiatus last year, and now the series is back to cap off the premieres from the Spring 2019 anime season.

With a new batch of episodes, the series has debuted a new opening and ending theme sequence for the series. The new opening theme is titled “The Path of Longing and Corpses” and is performed by Linked Horizon, and the new ending theme is titled, “Name of Love” as performed by Cinema Staff. You can check them out below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter.

Both Linked Horizon and Cinema Staff have performed the themes for the series before with Linked Horizon providing the opening themes of the first two seasons (and ending theme of Season 3), and Cinema Staff performed the second opening theme of the first season. Needless to say, they have mastered Attack on Titan‘s vibe and sound and these themes tease a big cour of episodes to come for the series.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

