‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2 Reveals Opening Theme Details

Attack on Titan‘s third season is gearing up for its big return later this month, and fans are gearing up to see a return to all of its major Titan action as it shifts the attention to reclaiming a major piece of the past. But while the returning half of the third season will see new elements introduced into the series canon among all of the new action, there will be a bit of a familiarity on its return.

As spotted by @AttackOnFans on Twitter, the new theme song for Season 3 Part 2 will be performed by Linked Horizon, the group that has contributed three previous opening themes and one ending theme for the series thus far.

The new opening of #AttackOnTitan Season 3 Part.2 will be called “憧憬と屍の道” which means “Path of Longing and Corpses” and will be sung by Linked Horizon! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cMAZBocfh9 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) March 29, 2019

Season 3 Part 2 of the anime series is currently on track to premiere April 28 in Japan, and it is one of the most anticipated anime of the Spring 2019 season. According to @AttackOnFans, the new opening theme will be translated as “Path of Longing and Corpses.” If this indeed turns out to be the title, it will fall in line with the coming events of the series. It’s going to be a huge and bloody battle for Eren and the others, and definitely a path full of corpses for all involved.

The title for its return episode has been previously revealed as well, and shares a name with a monumental in the original manga. Dubbed “The Town Where Everything Began,” the chapter sees and the military begin their fierce battle with Reiner and the Titans in order to retake Wall Maria. This was further shown off by the first poster for the second half of Season 3 as well.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

