Toonami Fans Were All in on Attack on Titan’s Big Premiere

Attack on Titan‘s third season went on hiatus after premiering its first half last year, and though the series has already resumed its original Japanese language release, fans were definitely anxious to see the major return of the series’ English dub. Now that the series has officially made its big return to Toonami with new episodes, fans are definitely all in to see how it all goes down.

With Season 3 Part 2 of Attack on Titan promising a return to the major Titan action of the first two seasons of the series along with the promise of revealing what’s in Grisha Yeager’s basement, it’s safe to say fans were over the moon to see the series on Toonami.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Attack on Titan‘s Season 3 Part 2 premiere on Toonami, and let us know what you thought in the comments!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

“Welcome Back”

Welcome back to Shiganshina. #AttackOnTitan on Toonami pic.twitter.com/uZ3CavXkla — Toonami News @ Momocon (@ToonamiNews) May 26, 2019

“Who’s Gonna Die Tonight?!”

#AttackOnTitan #toonami

Anyone else who hasn’t seen this episode: PLACE YOUR BETS!

WHO’S GONNA DIE TONIGHT?! — Team Sora Presents (@Sora_Kishino) May 26, 2019

“Time to Go, People!”

“Operation to Take Back Shiganshina is a Go!”

Oh Armin….

“Armin is Lowkey Me…”

Armin is lowkey me whenever I’m put into a leadership position. #AttackOnTitan #Toonami — Madeleine Buttitta (@withanything) May 26, 2019

Is that Any Way to Greet a Friend?

Well, that Escalated Quickly

And now things have startled to escalate. #AttackOnTitan #Toonami — Melanee W. @ Artwork | KH3 Finished🗝❤️ (@RaynesGem) May 26, 2019

“Think the LA Dodgers Just Found their New Pitcher”

Welp…looks like we have ourselves a party up in here. And pretty impressive throw from the Beast Titan. Think the LA Dodgers just found their new pitcher if they were to go back to the World Series. #AttackOnTitan #Toonami #BlogAllTheTime — Martinez Julian 🌹 (@yahoo201027) May 26, 2019

“It’s a Trap!”

One Hell of an Episode!

That’s all for one hell of an #AttackOnTitan episode! Only Toonami — Zeldafreak234 (@Zeldafreak234) May 26, 2019

“Pretty Awesome”

Okay, that first episode was pretty awesome! #AttackOnTitan on Toonami — Jacey (@Jaceymon05) May 26, 2019

“Gonna be a Great Season!”

Shit just hit the fan at turbo speed. Gonna be a great season!#AttackOnTitan Only #Toonami — Wretched Esq (@WretchedEsq) May 26, 2019

“Can’t Wait for Next Saturday”

that was a good start for part 2 i cant wait for next saturday #attackontitan #toonami — Orihime inoue (@sweetcuitehime) May 26, 2019

Even the Voice of Floch Got in On the Fun!