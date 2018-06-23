‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Shares US Premiere Trailer

Attack on Titan wrapped its second season more than a year ago, but the soldiers of Paradis will not make fans wait much longer for their comeback. In a matter of weeks, Attack on Titan will share its third season, and a new trailer promoting its world premiere has gone live.

As you can see above, a trailer for Attack on Titan‘s theatrical premiere has hit the Internet. The clip was sent by Funimation Films to hype the event, and fans are walked through the events leading up to this new season.

The special trailer doubles as a premiere teaser and a recap film promo. When the anime brings its new season to theaters, Attack on Titan will do so by recapping its last season beforehand. The US theatrical premiere of Attack on Titan‘s new season will begin after Attack on Titan: Roar of Awakening is screened, so this trailer highlights both projects.

Of course, the recap film gets the most emphasis in this trailer thanks to its dub backlog. Season three has yet to be dubbed into English, so select footage from the premiere had to be used. As such, most of the trailer is comprised of the season two footage used to create Roar of Awakening. The recap film is the show’s third, and it compiles the final 11 episodes of Attack on Titan. The film made its debut in Japan this January and will come to the US to prepare fans for season three.

If you want to check out this premiere event for yourself, you can look up participating theaters and showtimes through Funimation. The premiere’s subbed screening will take place on July 10 while its English dub airs the following day.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan to come back with this two-cour season?