‘Attack on Titan’ Crew Teases Season 3B Premiere Script

Attack on Titan‘s third season is officially slated to continue this Spring after an explosive first half, so fans have been waiting to see what’s to come next from the much anticipated season.

With Season 3B’s premiere drawing nearer, much of the production work has begun, and fans recently got a tease at the first episode’s script thanks to a member of the staff.

Attack on Titan sound director Masafumi Mima shares the first episode script cover for Season 3 Part 2. pic.twitter.com/1Y8mM3FPQI — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 13, 2019

As spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter, Season 3B’s sound director Masafumi Mima shared a photo that not only confirmed he was working on the series, but also shared the cover page for the premiere episode’s script. Fans have previously been clued into how the production for 3B has been heating up as the composer for the series has started recording for the second half as well.

Series composer Hiroyuki Sawano tweeted that he had begun his work on Season 3B, with new singer for the series Eliana being the first artist to record for the second half of the third season. Fans can’t wait to see how the series shapes up, and luckily it won’t be too much longer of a wait. Attack on Titan‘s third season is officially slated to continue this April, but it’s not the only major project currently in the works as the series has also been confirmed for a live-action adaptation produced by Warner Bros. and directed by IT director Andy Muschietti.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.