Attack on Titan Confirms Chapter 134 Release Date

✖

With the release of a new Attack on Titan chapter this month and already in the hands of fans, now all eyes are focusing on the release for the next chapter of the series. Thankfully, Attack on Titan has already confirmed the release date for Chapter 134 of Hajime Isayama's original manga. Currently in the monthly schedule of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, Attack on Titan has been steadily releasing at its monthly pace despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's been especially exciting for fans wanting to see how the series eventually comes to an end.

The official website for the series (as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter) confirmed that Attack on Titan Chapter 134 of the manga will be releasing on November 9th. The manga has been releasing at a steady rate over the last few months, so barring any major event, fans should be ready for this new chapter in just a few weeks' time!

It's been an especially gripping time for the franchise as Attack on Titan is near its end. Series creator Hajime Isayama confirmed earlier this Summer that there was only about five percent of the series' story left to be told, and it is definitely look that way with each new chapter as a huge ticking clock dings overhead.

Now that Eren has officially declared war on the rest of the world and is using his Founding Titan's power to will the Titans to kill everyone outside of Paradis, he is most likely too far gone to save. At this point, especially with the newest chapter of the series, it's increasingly seeming like there won't be a way to defeat Eren, save the world, and somehow keep everyone involved alive.

Attack on Titan is gearing up to get even more wild from here now that the endgame has been set in motion, but it's still not quite clear just how far Eren will go before the series truly comes to an end. It's why each new release has been so exciting considering all of the massive changes happening with each one.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what Attack on Titan has planned for Chapter 134 of the series? How are you enjoying the final arc of the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!