Attack on Titan Confirms Season 4 Episode 81 Delay

Earlier today, Attack on Titan broke its limits with the release of episode 80. The update made some major revelations about the Titans as well as Eren and his brother. Of course, its cliffhanger has the whole Internet buzzing as fans having their eyes set on episode 81. But as it turns out, a small delay is going to impact the new episode’s debut next week.

But before you panic, take a deep breath! Episode 81 is only being delayed by minutes rather than hours or even days. It turns out the Winter Olympics are to blame for the move, but Attack on Titan will make its debut next Sunday either way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Episode 81 (Japanese Broadcast on NHK) will be delayed by 20 minutes next week.



Before change: February 13th 24:05 start time.

After change: February 13th 24:25 start time. pic.twitter.com/2gycnaeTuh — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 6, 2022

The update just went live over on Attack on Titan‘s official website. It was there fans were told episode 81 will delay its NHK broadcast by 20 minutes. This is because of coverage for the Winter Olympics as the games are underway in China right now.

This change means Attack on Titan will debut its new episode on February 13th at 12:25 am JST. It usually goes live just after midnight overseas. There is no word on how this delay will impact simulcast schedules for Attack on Titan, but fans can expect streaming services to accommodate the shift easily enough.

And if you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, well – we recommend you do so ASAP. The series just dropped one of its best episodes to date, and it seems like everything is about to change for our heroes. Eren has a new form, humanity’s walls have fallen, and the truth behind our Titans has been revealed. Now, a new war is on the horizon, and it will fall to Armin and Mikasa to face it head-on.

How are you enjoying Attack on Titan season four? Do you think this season is the show’s best yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.