Attack on Titan Star Says Episode 80 Nearly Took His Voice Out

Attack on Titan brought forward one of its best episodes to date earlier today, and fans are still reeling. Episode 80 fulfilled its promise to turn the series on its head, after all. Eren is heading up a new war while everyone else is left unsure what steps to take next. And in bringing Eren to this place, his voice actor just about lost his voice.

The update comes from Yuki Kaji, one of Japan’s top voice actors. The star has voiced Eren since Attack on Titan began years ago, and he has been open about all the work he’s put into season four. So when episode 80 came around, Kaji said this release nearly took his voice away.

https://twitter.com/KAJI__OFFICIAL/status/1490280280921616385?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“This is the episode I couldn’t imagine how to do. This is the episode where I didn’t know what to do. This is the episode in which I could not see how things would turn out,” Kaji wrote over on Twitter to hype episode 80. “This is also the episode I lost my voice more so than any other where I’ve played Eren.”

As you can see, this new episode took something out of Kaji that hasn’t been touched on before. Attack on Titan has put the actor through the wringer in the past, and Kaji has never once failed to live up to our expectations. His voice work is masterful, to say the least, and episode 80 managed to push Kaji beyond his own limits. And soon, fans will get to see his performance firsthand when episode 80 begins streaming on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation this afternoon.

