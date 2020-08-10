Attack on Titan Season 4 Takes Another Step Towards Completion

✖

Attack on Titan is currently prepping to launch its fourth and final season, and now the new season is one step closer to its release as the composers behind the series shared a new update with fans! The release of the fourth and final season of the anime has been in questions as multiple conflicting reports either have it releasing this Fall as initially scheduled while others note that it might be delayed to next year. While this has yet to be officially confirmed one way or the other by the team behind the final season as of this writing, it's now clear that work is steadily continuing forward during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto, two composers working on the music for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season, took to Twitter to update fans with the fact that they are now mixing music for the season. It's not quite clear just how far they are into the process just yet, but it is a good sign that many of the pieces that bring the fan favorite anime to life are being put together as it heads to its potential Fall release.

We have yet to get any concrete updates for Attack on Titan's fourth and final season since the debut of the first trailer announcing that the final anime outing would be produced by Studio MAPPA this time around rather than WIT Studio like with previous seasons. But seeing as how that debut trailer was only a couple of months ago, the next update could very well confirm a Fall release like many fans are hoping...or it could confirm a delay. What do you think?

