New Attack On Titan Synopsis Teases a Mysterious Arrival

Attack On Titan season 4 opened with the interesting reveal that the focus of the anime series has moved to Marley, the land across sea from the walled island that Eren Yeager and the Survey Corps call their home. The season 4 premiere introduced us to a group of cadets being groomed as the next era of Warrior Titans, and the main focus of that group seems to be the boy named Falco Grice. Well, a new synopsis for Attack On Titan season 4 hints a new arrival that shakes up Falco's life - as will be seen in episode 4, "From one Hand to Another":

AoT Episode 4 [From One Hand to Another] Summary: pic.twitter.com/WNqHu0rdmM — SPY (@Spytrue) December 8, 2020

"Falco Grice, one of the warrior candidates, in order protect his fellow warrior candidate Gabi Braun, whom he has feelings for, he must inherit the Armored Titan. But the gap between him and Gabi is widening. As Falco is walking down the street, a man calls out to him." --translated by @Spytrue

That's a particularly juicy tease to be getting now, right after Attack On Titan season 4's debut. The premiere episode ended with the mysterious teaser of a man in Marley society walking down the street and picking up a newspaper, which had the headline about Marley's Warriors winning the war against the Mid-East Allied Forces. The news seemed like a significant signal to this mystery man - could he finally make contact with Falco in episode 4?

As the synopsis explains, by the time of episode 4 of Attack On titan season 4 Falco is taking on the burden of the Armored Titan, as means of protecting Gabi, the cadet he cares for. Presuming that this new "arrival" in the story is tied to Falco's impending fate as a Warrior Titan, this could be a pivotal moment, indeed.

Warning: Like everything else in the storyline of Attack on Titan season 4, those who read the manga know how all of these big twists will play out. And they don't have any problem reflecting on/celebrating those moments online. Even the chat thread for the synopsis above is filled with SPOILERS, so if you don't want to know, just be careful what you read.

Attack On Titan Season 4 is streaming new episodes Sundays on Funimation and Hulu.