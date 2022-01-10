Attack on Titan Artist Celebrates the Anime’s Comeback With Special Mikasa Sketch

One Attack on Titan artist is celebrating the anime’s big return with a new sketch of Mikasa Ackerman! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is now in full swing as many of the new anime projects have kicked off their runs for the next few weeks, and the one major juggernaut leading the pack is the much anticipated return of Attack on Titan. The anime has finally returned for its fourth and final season, and the new episodes are gearing up for the climax of the series as a whole. It’s a lot to be excited about for many fans hoping to see it all come to an end.

The new episodes have revealed some major shifts that have happened since the midseason finale last year, and not only did it overwhelm streaming services as fans flocked to catch the new episode’s premiere as soon as it dropped online, but Attack on Titan is gearing up for what will be the most intense string of the anime yet. To help hype the return of Attack on Titan’s final season, character designer Tomohiro Kishi took to the series’ official Twitter account to share a new sketch of Mikasa alongside the debut of the new episode. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/anime_shingeki/status/1480162442202304513?s=20

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 officially kicked off with Episode 76 of the series, and the midseason premiere of the series is titled “Judgement.” It’s officially described as such, “In the pouring rain, a soldier is lying on the ground. Beside him, a man crawls out from the steam of a mysterious Titan. At the same time, Marley makes a surprise attack in Shiganshina District, the place where everything began, and the Titans begin to move. The Founding Titan and the Armored Titan face off once more.”

The midseason premiere kicked off one of the bloodiest conflicts of the series yet, but the series is also far from over as this is only scratching the surface of what to expect from the rest of the season. Fans have been concerned as to whether or not the series will be able to squeeze in everything in the final episodes, but we’ll see for ourselves soon enough as the season continues. This includes new scenes from Mikasa, Eren and more. But what do you think?

How did you like Attack on Titan’s return for its final season? What did you think of the midseason premiere? How do you think the anime’s going to bring it all to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!