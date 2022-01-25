Attack on Titan’s Recent Flashback Has Raised Big Questions About Eren

Attack on Titan has sparked all kinds of theories and raised all sorts of questions with the game-changing flashback in the newest episode! The fourth and final season is now heating up as Part 2 of the series continues the new episodes, and each one has been more explosive than the last. That’s especially the case for the newest episode as the fight against Eren took such an unexpected turn that he ended up nearly dying before it was all said and done. Before he came back to life, however, Eren experienced one of the most important flashback sequences of the series yet.

Eren and Zeke united their powers before the episode came to an end, and it officially introduced Eren to the mysterious Titan power space that we had been seeing flashes of throughout the series thus far. Making matters even more complicated is how exactly Eren eventually wakes back up as through the journey into the Paths he ended up experiencing all kinds of strange memories and potential flags for the future that we’ll need to keep an eye out for as the series continues.

Episode 78 of the series officially brought Eren to the Paths, but before that happened Eren seemed to tap into the actual Paths themselves thanks to his Founding Titan power connection to Zeke. It’s through this connection fans can briefly see visions of the past Titan users as well as some strange other cameos throughout. It’s like a connected multiverse of sorts within this space, and just as Zeke mentioned that time and space don’t move in the same way, this flashback doesn’t seem to entirely be the past either.

There are seemingly many things to break down as it’s likely that this vision shows images of both the past but potentially the future as well. As Attack on Titan continues to answer some of fans’ biggest questions about the series in this final season, it seems like there are even more questions needing to be answered from all of this as well before the final episode hits.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see what this vision means for Attack on Titan's past and future? What are you hoping to see from the anime before it all comes to an end?