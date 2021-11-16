Attack On Titan Season 4 Promo Gives Its Heroes a Casual Makeover

The fourth season of Attack On Titan’s anime adaptation is set to return early next year, bringing to a close the long, bloody battle between the Marleyians, Eldians, and the newest faction, the Jaegerists. Though these final episodes will be anything but happy, the official website for the series has taken the opportunity to inject some levity into the franchise by sharing some of the biggest characters of the Scout Regiment in casual attire, that they would otherwise never wear throughout the history of the series that has featured some of the darkest moments in anime history.

The first half of the final season came to a close on quite the cliffhanger, as Eren stared down the forces of the nation of Marley, having imprisoned his friends in a bid to enact the “Euthanasia Plan,” which he hopes will eliminate the power of the Titans from the world. The plan itself would effectively sterilize all the denizens of Paradis Island, along with the other Eldians currently in the employ of Marley, stopping the Titan power from being inherited by a new generation once the time limit runs out on their mastery of the power and their lifespans. Of course, Reiner and his companions in Marley are looking for blood and Jaeger is in the crosshairs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Cibs KZ shared the down-to-earth look of several members of the Survey Corps, including the likes of Eren Jaeger, Armin, Mikasa, and Levi to name a few, giving us a bit of levity before the series returns and places our heroes into some of the most dangerous, deadly battles that they’ve ever encountered:

https://twitter.com/CibsKz/status/1454958397489565697?s=20

Recently, Attack On Titan found itself in a bit of hot water thanks in part to controversial merchandise which recreated the armbands worn by the inhabitants of Marley. The committee behind the series, and the merchandise released for it, decided to pull the merchandise and released a statement when it came to their decision:

“The product set for production reproduces part of a character’s costume that appears in Attack on Titan. However, [the armband] is also considered a symbol of racial and ethnic discrimination. We recognize there was a lack of consideration in commercializing the item. We are very sorry.”

What predictions do you have for the second half of the final season of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.