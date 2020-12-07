Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Second Episode's Title

✖

Attack on Titan is back in action, and fans are happy to be reunited with its cast of warriors. From Eren to Reiner, this final season will be an intense one as the anime will come to a close. Of course, that means all eyes are on the show's upcoming episodes to see what they might have in store, and fans have learned a bit more of what's to come in episode two.

Recently, the premiere of season four went down, and it left fans with a tease about episode one. Attack on Titan made sure to play coy with the events of next week's episode, but it did give fans a firm name for the release. The second episode of season four is titled "Midnight Train", and barring any Journey jokes, this title does have fans feeling good.

【Episode Title】

Attack on Titan The Final Season Episode 2: "Midnight Train" Scheduled for December 13th

This title comes straight from the manga, and fans are certain it means good things are coming in terms of pacing. Attack on Titan season four has more than 45 chapters to cover at this point, and that can make things rushed. This is what happened in season three with far fewer chapters to handle. What's even more worrying is that season three ended up with a two-cour run, but the current episode order for season four isn't that long.

At this time, Attack on Titan season four is only listed for 16 episodes. There is no word on whether that will be extended as the manga finally nears its end. After all, Hajime Isayama is still wading through the manga's climax, so there is no telling how the series will end. This initial order might be a placeholder to tide MAPPA over until the story's end. If that is the case, then Attack on Titan fans have no reason to fret over season four. But if that isn't the case... well, netizens will make their complaints loud and clear.

