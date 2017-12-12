This ‘Attack on Titan’ Animation Will Make You Hyped For Season 5

Warning! Spoilers for Chapter 100 of Attack on Titan below!

Chapter 100 of Attack on Titan was full of reveals that still have fans reeling, but one of its bigger moments will sure have fans anticipated its anime future.

One fan took the chapter’s biggest moment and made it 100 times cooler.

Tumblr user smyton4tw has uploaded an animation based on Eren Yeager‘s transformation at the end of the chapter. Feeling the parallel between Eren’s transformation in front of Reiner to Reiner’s first transformation to the armored titan, this scene surely enhances in power in motion.

Although the Attack on Titan anime is currently heading into its third season, fans will not likely this scene play out for quite some time. This moment takes place at the end of the most recent chapter.

Eren Yeager is revealed to have faked his way into the Marley’s city across the sea. After a four year time jump after the battle for Wall Maria, Chapter 100 follows a distressed Reiner as he worries about the future of the possible inheritor to his armored power, Falco.

Eren had been talking with Falco and using him to deliver messages to his home, and fully confronts Reiner in a small room underneath a stage where Willy Tybur urges his country to go to war. As the two listen to Tybur’s speech, they discuss their opinions of the upcoming war as Eren admits he realizes the kind of conflicting feelings Reiner had when he went undercover as a fellow member of the Survey Corps.

But Eren’s drive, however, pushes him forward and he completely transforms into his Attacker Titan form. Bursting out of the stage, killing Tybur, possibly killing Reiner and Falco, while sparking a huge war in the process.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering in 2018. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide.