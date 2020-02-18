Attack on Titan Creator Addresses Past Comments About Series’ Finale

Some felt it was never going to happen, but Attack on Titan cannot go on forever. At some point, all good things must come to an end, and it seems that time is nearing for the manga. Creator Hajime Isayama unlocked the final arc of Attack on Titan last year, and the series is edging closer to a finale by the day. And thanks to a brand-new interview, fans have gotten some clarity on Isayama’s previous finale ideas.

The information comes from a Final Exhibition interview which Isayama did for an event. The interview was translated by SNK News, and it was there the creator opened up about whether Attack on Titan will end like The Mist or Guardians of the Galaxy which he once teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Although I’m progressing towards the ending that had been set before, my approach towards the ending itself has changed from the original plans. Because now I feel responsible towards the reader. I originally wanted to illustrate something similar to the film “The Mist,” the creator shared.

Of course, fans of the series can see how The Mist is being emulated in Attack on Titan. Those who are caught up on the manga know that Eren has undergone a major change of heart. In fact, he has become a villain for many fans, but Isayama hopes to negotiate a far more peaceful ending these days.

“At first I explored emulating The Mist, but now you could say that I’m moving in a more peaceful direction, similar to Guardians of the Galaxy. I’m not talking about whether Shingeki no Kyojin will have a good or bad ending – I only speak of my own attitude as the creator, as well as differences in my methods of ensuring that the readers enjoy the series,” Isayama promised.

Now, fans are left to wait and see how the rest of Attack on Titan pans out. The monthly series will surely close before 2021 rolls in, so fans better brace themselves now!

What do you want to see from this series’ finale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.