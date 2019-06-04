Attack on Titan Confirms SPOILER’S Death

Attack on Titan‘s staff warned fans ahead of the latest episode, and it turns out this was with good cause as Episode 55 turned out to be one of the most emotionally tumultuous episodes in the series to date. This was especially true for Levi who, after being entrusted with the lone Titan serum injection, was forced to make a terrible decision as to who to save and transform into a Titan and save their lives. After much discussion and fighting, Levi made his choice.

Unfortunately this meant that out of the two lives hanging in the balance, the series has confirmed that either Armin or Erwin has lost their life. As fans are divided over the decision Levi made, this was one he did not come to easily.

Major spoilers for Attack on Titan Episode 55 below!

Unfortunately for fans, Erwin’s suicide mission was indeed fatal. Floch managed to drag his body from the battlefield as he was drawing his last breaths in the hopes of Levi injecting him with the Titan serum, however. Though it seemed like Levi was torn between reviving Armin and Erwin at first, Levi wanted to save Erwin from the beginning. He wanted Erwin to reach his dream of seeing Grisha Yeager’s basement, and nearly injected him with the serum because of Erwin’s talent to lead.

But as Levi was about to inject him, Erwin was had an emotional deathbed moment in which he reverted to the curious child fans saw him as in the first part of Season 3. Seeing this vulnerable side of Erwin, Levi decides to instead revive Armin with the serum. He explains to Hange and Floch that Erwin was a devil, but it’s the military that turned him into one.

Now that Erwin has finally been freed from their hellish world, Levi decided to let him rest in peace rather than force him into battle as the “devil” once more. With a complicated mix of wanting the young Armin to pursue his dream of seeing the sea, and a desire to let his good friend rest, Levi resided to let Erwin die. And soon, he does.

This is definitely a huge blow to the remaining pieces of humanity, so now Armin has a huge amount of weight on his shoulders as the Survey Corps finally realize Erwin’s dream and investigate the basement.

