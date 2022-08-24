Vinland Saga Creator Fanboys Over Attack on Titan in New Interview

Vinland Saga and Attack on Titan might not have much in common when it comes to their stories, but the sheer levels of brutality that each anime franchise demonstrates throughout their stories are tough to beat. Now, in an interview between Hajime Isayama and Makoto Yukimura, the latter was able to go full "fanboy" when it came to the work that was put into the story of the Scout Regiment as the anime adaptation prepares for its final season by Studio MAPPA.

Ironically enough, Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga has something major in common when it comes to their anime adaptations, with both series' anime adaptations created by Wit Studio. To viking anime fans, it was revealed that the second season of Vinland Saga will be brought to life by Studio MAPPA, which was a similar series of events that took place for the Survey Corps. Both new seasons of these anime behemoths will arrive in 2023 and will be some of the most important episodes of either series so far.

In the interview between the two titans of manga, Yukimura took the opportunity to express why he respects Isayama so much at the end of the day:

"I seriously respect the spirit of the artist who drew the work all the way to the end just that one time. The content of the work is of course important, but I think the most important quality for a manga artist is the ability to continue drawing without taking a break. The serialization of Attack on Titan was about 40 pages each time, and three volumes were published per year, right? Again, I know how much courage it takes to draw continuously without taking a break until the end because I am not able to do it myself. Among those who have been able to do it, Isayama-sensei you executed it at a high level. I want to bite my fingernails."

In response, the creator of Attack on Titan revealed what he most respects about Vinland Saga's creator:

"Yukimura-sensei has all the parameters high. For example, there are people whose drawings are really good but you can't tell what's going on, but that's not the case with Vinland Saga. It has everything you need in a manga, including drawing and composition skills. I think one of the things that makes it so unique is that it's too seamless."

Via Attack on Fans