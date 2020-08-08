Attack on Titan Fan Goes Viral for Recreating its High Flying Moves

While we are currently waiting to see what's to come from the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan, one fan has taken it into their own hands to bring its high flying acrobatics to life through excellent stunt work. One of the main reasons Hajime Isayama's manga became such a massive hit is when the anime brought the series to life the team at WIT Studio made sure to pay close attention to detail when animating the 3D maneuver gear that the Survey Corps move around in and hunt down Titans with.

There's a huge adherence to detail in terms of how each of the characters move when using this high flying gear, and the same can be said for how each of the characters bounce around when they're either attacking or being attacked. Now one fan has gotten a ton of attention for bringing these stellar movements to life! Stunt artist Nick Pro (who you can find more work from on YouTube here) has gone viral among fans for much of his previous work like with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and now his attention has been turned to Attack on Titan!

In the video that you can check out above, Nick Pro takes on all sorts of spectacular movements such as some of Levi Ackerman's coolest (and most violent) action scenes as well as even some of the smaller moments that WIT Studio brought to life such as Jean falling over. Seeing that someone was actually able to recreate these movements further emphasizes how well the team behind the first three seasons of the series brought it to life.

The fourth and final season of the series, however, will be tackled by a completely different studio than the previous three. One of the big announcements when Attack on Titan debuted the first trailer for the final season was that this time around it will be produced and animated by Studio MAPPA, the studio behind current hits like The God of High School. The first trailer was a huge hit with fans upon its debut, but now it's just a matter of seeing when the final season will make its debut!

