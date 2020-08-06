Attack On Titan Season 4 Release Window Walked Back by Japanese Outlet

✖

Fans of Attack On Titan were astonished when they saw that the fourth season was apparently still set to be released later this year, when an outlet showed that the fourth and final season of the anime was still set to be released this fall, though it seems as if the news might have been premature as a recent update shows that the titanic series has been removed from its original schedule. With Studio MAPPA taking over the animation duties for the finale stories of the Survey Corps, fans have been waiting to hear whether or not the next season would be delayed!

The coronavirus pandemic has been knocking many anime franchise for a loop, with a number of series such as One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Food Wars! being just a few of the tv shows that had to be put on hiatus for a limited time to help "flatten the curve". With the manga coming closer to the finale for Eren Jaeger and the rest of the soldiers that are within the Eldian bloodline, the chapters of the printed story will most likely come to an end before the anime's last season has landed.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the fact that the popular anime's last season has now be stricken from the original schedule that had it being released this fall, but it seems as if the schedule might have been a tad premature with its confirmation:

Like so many other television series, and feature length films, we would probably bet on the idea that Attack On Titan's fourth season will be dropping in 2021, giving Studio MAPPA that much more time to put together what is sure to be an epic season. As season four tells the story of a new Survey Corps as well as a tragic new threat, the war between Eldia and Marley turns to a brand new page and marks one of the most action packed, dark chapters of the series to date.

