Olympic Gold Medalist Pays Tribute To Attack on Titan

The Summer Olympics have been jam-packed with anime references this year. There have been more than a few Olympians who have not just been transformed into anime characters but athletes themselves have been paying homage to the medium that is growing in popularity with each passing year. Whether it be the United States of America, Germany, Spain, or another country participating in the games, the anime easter eggs are coming in fast and furious. Now, one gold medal winner has taken the chance to pay tribute to Attack on Titan’s Scout Regiment on several occasions during the event.

Attack on Titan, as many anime fans know, has ended. The final chapter of the manga and the final episode of the anime adaptation wrapped a bow on the Survey Corps’ journey as the likes of Mikasa, Armin, and Captain Levi were forced to fight against Eren Jaeger. Finding a way to harness the power of the Founding Titan, Eren became the big bad of the series in a bid to protect his friend by eliminating the vast majority of the world’s population. While Attack on Titan might be finished, it’s clear that the anime franchise’s legacy is living on past its conclusion.

Attack on Titan Enters The Summer Olympics

Jordan Diaz, the Gold Medal Winner from Spain who won for the Triple Jump, both recreated the Scout Regiment’s salute while also biting his hand to revisit Eren Jaeger’s most common form of transforming into a Titan. As we’ve seen in the games so far, anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Haikyu, and more have been paid tribute so Attack on Titan is in good company. With this year’s Summer Olympics about to end, it will be interesting to see what other anime references are made before the conclusion of the games.

Jordan Diaz Olympic Gold Medalist Triple Jump at the Paris Olympics 2024 referencing Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/OZUZFtr6hi — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 10, 2024

Sports anime are becoming a big ticket item in the medium these days. Haikyu, Blue Lock, Slam Dunk, Hajime No Ippo, and Prince of Tennis are just a few examples of the sports series that are helping lead the charge for the genre and there are sure to be more in the future.

