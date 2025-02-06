Attack on Titan Movie’s Theatrical Run in North America Expands

Attack On Titan: The Last Attack might be a compilation film that assembles the final episodes of the brutal anime franchise but that fact hasn’t stopped it from finding serious box office receipts in Japan. Later this month, the anime movie is hitting North America as viewers will be given the chance to see the final fight between Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment on the big screen. Even without a sequel and/or spin-off series in the works, Attack on Titan continues to rampage its way through the anime medium and the legacy it leaves won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t know, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is quite the meaty movie as its runtime will be nearly two and a half hours. While the majority of the film’s footage is old scenes and battle from the television series, given a remaster, there is one new scene that has thrown many fans for a loop. The Last Attack includes a post-credits scene that features a very different take on the likes of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and even Captain Levi. Pulling from the story known as Attack on School Castes, the final scene gets quite meta with the events that ended the series.

MAPPA

When Will The Last Attack Attack?

Opening on February 10th, the first, and perhaps last, Attack on Titan film is one that was set for a limited theatrical release. The popularity of the series has clearly had an effect on the run as screenings have been extended to February 13th, giving The Last Attack more time to catch on the silver screen. If you want to see where the movie is dropping in a theater near you, you can click on this link.

Anime compilation films are becoming more of a trend thanks to fans rolling into theaters to check them out. Major anime franchises like Demon Slayer, Bocchi The Rock, and Jujutsu Kaisen are a few examples of anime that have seen major returns with this practice. With this Attack on Titan movie covering the end of the series, it seems unlikely that another compilation movie will arrive but stranger things have happened.

The Attack on Titan Movies

When we say that The Last Attack is the first Attack on Titan movie, we are discounting a major past example. In 2015, Japan released two Attack on Titan live-action films that have been widely panned by anime fans following their release. Aside from some wild visuals, the movies take some drastic liberties from the source material and introduce new characters and elements that you might not believe were you to hear them.

Years ago, Warner Bros Pictures had expressed an interest in creating a live-action Attack on Titan film of their own, even bringing on It and The Flash director Andy Muschietti for the job. When Muschietti departed from the project, no news has arrived regarding the state of this new live-action take on the Scout Regiment.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the Survey Corps? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Attack on Titan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments!