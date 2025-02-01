Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Movie Tickets Are Now on Sale

Attack on Titan might have come to an end last year, but the anime is going for one last showcase in theaters and now you can buy your tickets to Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. Hajime Isayama’s original Attack on Titan manga came to an end some time ago, but the franchise has been living on ever since through some new releases. The official anime adaptation brought about its own ending with two specials spread across two years, but now it’s coming to theaters with an even more conclusive finale than ever seen by fans before. And it’s for one day only.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be releasing Attack on Titan: The Last Attack in select theaters across the United States and Canada for a single day of screenings only on February 10th. This movie event brings together both of the final specials that brought the TV anime run to an end into a single package, and even includes some brand new materials in a special post-credits scene that was not featured in the original TV anime or manga release. You can check here for tickets in your area.

What Is Attack on Titan: The Last Attack?

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is a special theatrical event that melds together the two anime specials into a single feature experience to bring the anime to an end in a more explosive manner. Directed by Yuichiro Hayashi for studio MAPPA, the film also features music composed by KOHTA YAMAMOTO and Hiroyuki Sawano, and character designs from Tomohiro Kishi. The film will feature a returning voice cast from the anime, and fans can check out either the Japanese or English dubbed version of the film when they check it out.

Running for 145 minutes overall, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll begins to tease Attack on Titan: The Last Attack as such, “Humanity lived quietly behind massive walls built to protect themselves from the threat of monstrous creatures called Titans. Their century of peace was shattered by an attack on their city that left a young child, Eren Jaeger, motherless and vowing revenge on the titans. Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren finds himself facing a deadly foe, and ultimately gains a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows…”

The synopsis continues with, “After venturing beyond the walls and separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the ‘Rumbling,’ a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren’s former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?”

Why You Should See Attack on Titan’s New Movie?

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is undoubtedly going to be the definitive way to see the anime’s grand finale. If you somehow missed the TV anime’s ending through its two special released over a year apart, then this is going to be the perfect way to jump into it all. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack has been doing very well since it launched across theaters in Japan last year, and it’s no surprise as to why.

Not only did Attack on Titan‘s finale seem perfectly fit for a theatrical anime experience on its own, but the new movie also includes some brand new stuff fans would want to see after everything goes down. And considering how divisive the finale actually was, the new film might be offering the best way to say goodbye to this franchise once and for all.