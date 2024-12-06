Crunchyroll Confirms Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Theatrical Release

With Attack on Titan: The Last Attack tying together the final two episodes of the epic series in one emotional omnibus experience, North American fans were waiting for rumblings about a theatrical release. Courtesy of Crunchyroll’s latest announcement at CCXP in Brazil, the streaming service has acquired theatrical rights to bring the compiled film experience to North America and select nations worldwide. It’s huge news for anybody wishing to experience the climactic finale of MAPPA’s acclaimed Attack on Titan adaptation.

Referred to by their initial release as Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters, both of the last two mighty episodes are expected to debut in cinemas early in 2025, pending official theatrical opening dates. Given the recent specialized screenings for fans wishing to experience the catharsis, including one where attendees were encouraged to cry, it’s clear that there’s wide demand for this moviegoing experience. For Attack on Titan fans, soon the walls of regional exclusivity will be lowered as they can see their favorite anime finale on the big screen.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Comes to North America and Select Countries Worldwide

Crunchyroll’s Attack on Titan: The Last Attack acquisitions include the following distribution territories:

North America: United States, Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and other select Latin American countries

EMEA: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom

APAC: Australia, New Zealand

In addition to the United States and Canada, Crunchyroll eagerly confirmed Attack on Titan: The Last Attack’s release is coming elsewhere in light of clear demand. With recent branded collaborations, including a surprising KFC promotion and even a Cup Noodles ad, the fervor for the anime never died since the last episode’s airing. Fortunately, your wishes have been granted as the franchise has this shot to leave its mark on anime’s global box office gains, but we only ask not to initiate a new Rumbling in the process.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack details the final hours of the series, with Eren Yeager successfully tapping the potential of his people’s most powerful secret. Unleashing the Rumbling, the film will detail the desperate bid for humanity’s survival and the long-lasting fallout of its primary characters’ choices. But as you’ll soon see, it’ll be no mean feat, with a horrific body count. If you’ve waited until now to see the ending of Attack on Titan, the big screen is a suitably epic setting to behold our heroes’ final hours.

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK is expected to be released in North American cinemas and select countries worldwide in Early 2025, with theatrical dates to be announced later.