Attack on Titan Has Become IMDb’s Top-Rated Anime

After a long hiatus, Attack on Titan returned for the second half of its third season a few weeks ago and that wait has definitely been worth it for fans. The series has been a non-stop return to the Titan action that the series is famous for, but the stakes are much higher this time around as the battle to retake Wall Maria promises to capitalize on stories that have been set up from the very beginning.

Though it seemed like fan response was high enough as it was, Attack on Titan‘s hype is much bigger than expected as a few of Season 3 Part 2’s episodes have cracked the Top 15 of the highest rated TV shows on IMDb. The top spot even belongs to one of the recent episodes!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, the highest ranked episode on IMDb’s list of TV Episodes (which includes major hit series like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, and Barry) is Attack on Titan Episode 54, Hero with over 16,000 votes. This episode was notable for a variety of reasons, and it was a pretty emotional one for fans as they watched one of the biggest characters in the series sacrifice their life in order to take down the Colossal Titan.

Two other Attack on Titan episodes crack the Top 15 as well with Episode 55, “Midnight Sun,” sitting at number 10 with over 3,000 votes, and Episode 53, “Perfect Game” sitting at number 11 with over 4,000 votes. It’s no surprise that the last three episodes have seen such a boon of popularity as the series is currently in the midst of its most intense arc it’s seen yet. Characters are dying every episode, the action is hotter than ever, and the third season is gearing up for its climax. It’s a good time to be an Attack on Titan fan, for sure.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.