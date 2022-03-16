Attack on Titan’s Universal Studios Attraction Is Everything Fans Deserve: Watch

Attack on Titan is preparing to reach its climax, and while the story of the Scout Regiment might reach its zenith as the war between Eldians and Marleyians ends, the series still has a home at Universal Studios Japan. With the Japanese theme park focusing on several anime franchises outside of Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece, one fan has been able to capture a fresh look at the attraction that gives fans the opportunity to ride as a part of the Survey Corps and even pick up exclusive merch for the dark anime franchise.

Universal Studios Japan isn’t just known for its dedication to Attack on Titan, with the theme park having a ride that puts fans into the shoes of the Scout Regiment along with unique merchandise and even a restaurant dedicated to the Survey Corps, it has also created attractions for other movers and shakers in the anime world. With the likes of One Piece, Case Closed, Sailor Moon, and other series receiving attractions as part of this Universal Studios park in the East, the theme park also gave fans an unbelievable crossover with Hideaki Anno’s Neon Genesis Evangelion crossing over with Shin Godzilla in a ride that pit the Eva pilots of Nerv against the most terrifying take on the king of the monsters to date.

Reddit User Kenji4861 shared this video that sees them wandering through Universal Studios Japan, showing off the life-sized statues, unique merchandise, and several other exclusives for Attack on Titan which can only be found at the theme park which takes the opportunity to focus on anime:

Universal Studios Japan isn’t the only theme park that is set to focus on anime, with Studio Ghibli set to swing open the doors of its own amusement park later this year, bringing to life locations from some of its biggest films including the likes of Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and more.

While the Attack on Titan section of the park at Universal Studios Japan has yet to make its way to North America, the company did recently announce that “Super Mario World” would be hopping across the sea to hit the West, leaving open the possibility that we might one day see this section focused on the Scouts coming our way down the line.

