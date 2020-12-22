Attack On Titan Season 4 Pays a Visit to Its Lead at Last

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season is taking a decidedly different approach from the three seasons that came before it, focusing on the Eldian soldiers who are vying to become Marleyians themselves, and while the Survey Corps has been conspicuously absent for much of the proceeding, the latest episode of the anime shows that Eren Jaeger has in fact returned. With Eren set to play a huge role in this last chapter of Hajime Isayama's epic dark fantasy tale, expect some serious curve balls thrown his way, as well as in the path of his friends that will change their world forever!

The first three episodes of this fourth season of Attack On Titan have been placing the spotlight mostly on Reiner, the Armored Titan, along with a new crop of Eldian soldiers that are attempting to become the inheritors of the Nine Titans' powers. In the latest installment, we bear witness to one of these new young combatants wandering into a hospice for those Eldians who have been left "shell shocked", suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. As Falco, the young boy hoping to inherit the Armored Titan power, approaches the battered soldiers, he comes into contact with one soldier missing a few body parts, who just so happens to be Eren Jaeger, apparently in disguise!

Twitter User SpyTrue grabbed a screenshot of Eren Jaeger, now sporting a beard, much longer hair, and missing several body parts as we realize that the Survey Corps has already found their way to the nation of Marley, four years following the conclusion of the third season:

EREN IS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UHlN6AYXYc — SPY - BLACK CLOVER -☘️ (@Spytrue) December 20, 2020

Eren has clearly concocted a perfect disguise, being able to easily lose body parts thanks in part to his Titan powers allowing him to regrow them at a moment's notice. Of course, the question remains, what has the Survey Corps been up to since arriving within the nation of Marley and just how long have they been infiltrating the country that has caused them so many tears throughout their lives? Needless to say, this final season won't be holding anything back during the final battle between Marley and the Eldians within the walls!

What did you think of Eren's big return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!